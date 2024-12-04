Police Clampdown On Tinted Glass, Covered Number Plate In FCT

Share

The operative of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has clampdown on vehicles with tinted windows and covered number plates.

This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, on Tuesday, as part of efforts to curb rising criminal activities such as kidnapping.

Adeh warned vehicle owners in the FCT to remove any tinted glass from their vehicles or face the risk of having their cars impounded, stressing that the enforcement of the ban on tinted windows, covered number plates, and unregistered vehicles would be vigorously carried out moving forward.

According to the statement, the police force will enforce laws on people not fixing registration numbers on their vehicles, to avoid criminal activities against citizens of the FCT.

“For now, the use of tinted glasses on vehicles is prohibited.

“If your vehicle has tinted glasses, kindly remove them to avoid having your vehicle impounded by the police.

“We are clamping down on all commercial vehicles and everybody tinting their vehicles. We need to see people in their vehicles; tinted glass is contributing to a lot of lawlessness.

“A lot of the kidnapped victims that we have rescued have given us their word that the tinted glass made it impossible for people to know that they were in distress.

“A lot of them at the same time covered their number plates, or some deliberately did not put number plates on their vehicle.”

“This is to warn residents of the FCT that henceforth the police will enforce all laws on tinted glasses.

“Nobody has the right to tint their vehicles. We will enforce the law on covering number plates; nobody has the right to cover their number plates.” the statement reads

