FCT Police Begins Crack Down Of Unregistered Vehicles

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has said it will commence the arrest of vehicles without registration numbers, with only one plate number, or using defaced plates.

This is contained in a statement issued by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to him, the command will be deploying additional personnel and equipment for patrols, stop-and-search operations, and surveillance throughout the FCT.

Regulations regarding covered number plates and tinted glasses will also be enforced.

Adah stressed that the operations may cause some inconvenience, but they reflect the police commitment to the safety of all FCT residents and to prevent criminal activities targeting motorists and passengers.

“Since launching these measures, we have successfully recovered stolen vehicles and apprehended ‘one chance’ robbers.

“We appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation during these operations, and we advise vehicle owners to ensure compliance with all regulations.

“The FCT Police Command is dedicated to maintaining a secure environment. We encourage residents to report suspicious activities and cooperate with our officers.

“Your safety is our priority,” the statement added.

