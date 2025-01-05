Share

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police command have arrested one Khadija Ali for abandoning her one-day-old baby along a bush path near Crush Rock, behind an uncompleted Red Bricks Market, Mpape area of the territory.

The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Josephine Adeh confirmed her arrest in a press statement issued on Sunday in Abuja.

The PPRO said that the arrest by operatives of the Mpape Division followed a distress call by residents that a newborn was abandoned in the area.

She said upon the receipt of the distress call, the neonate was promptly rescued and taken to the Mpape Primary Health Care Center, “where medical evaluation confirmed the baby is in stable condition”.

According to Josephine, during interrogation, the mother confessed to “abandoning the baby, citing her inability to care for the child following her husband’s abandonment”.

“The rescued baby will be handed over to the Department of Social Welfare for proper care, while the mother will face prosecution according to the provisions of sections 14 and 16 of the Child Rights Act (CRA) 2003 upon the conclusion of investigations”, she added.

