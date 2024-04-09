FCT Police Arrest Suspect With Fake $100,000 Notes

A suspect identified as Muhammed Zenabdin has been arrested by the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre for criminal conspiracy and possession of suspected counterfeit currency during a raid in Abuja.

ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force’s Public Relations Officer who disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday said, “The Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre, delivering on its mandate to stamp and decimate the trend of cybercrime in the country, has made a significant breakthrough following the apprehension of one Muhammed Zenabdin “M” for criminal conspiracy and possession of suspected counterfeit currency amounting to $100,000.

“While acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the NPF-NCCC conducted a raid on a suspected cybercrime hideout located in Garki II, FCT.

READ ALSO:

“Despite the escape of other members of the criminal gang, Muhammed Zenabdin “M” was successfully apprehended.

“Subsequent execution of a search warrant revealed compelling evidence, including $100,000 bills believed to be counterfeits, along with sophisticated counterfeit detection equipment, international passports, mobile phones, and a luxury vehicle.”

The statement went on to say that Zenabdin gave crucial information to help apprehend other gang members in addition to confessional comments that were incriminating.

The suspect will be arraigned in court when the investigation is concluded.