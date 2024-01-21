FCT Police Arrest Man For Faking Own Kidnap

The operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, have confirmed the arrest of Nnamdi Agu who reportedly staged his own kidnapping in order to deceive his relatives.

The Command Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh refuted rumours circulating that there had been a kidnapping at the River Park Estate in Lugbe.

She emphasised that Nnamdi staged his own kidnapping in order to deceive his brother, a resident of the estate, and claimed that no one had been abducted from the estate.

READ ALSO:

The statement reads, “The FCT Police Command is aware of the news making rounds about an alleged kidnapping incident at River Park estate on Saturday and wishes to state that contrary to reports, nobody was kidnapped in River Park Estate.

“One Nnamdi Agu ‘m’ of Games Village only faked his own kidnap in an attempt to defraud his brother who lives within the said Estate.

“The suspect is currently in police custody undergoing interrogation.

“While an investigation is still ongoing, further development would be communicated to the public”.