FCT Police Arraign Teacher For Flogging Female Student

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command on Tuesday arraigned a 43-year-old secondary school teacher, David Yusuf, in a Wuse Zone II Magistrates’ Court in Abuja for allegedly flogging a student of the Government Girls College, Kuje.

A secondary school teacher who is said to be a casual staff of the college is charged with two counts of causing grievous harm without provocation and assault in a case involving two counts.

The police prosecutor, Edwin Inegbenoise, informed the court that the case had been transferred from the Kuje Divisional Police Headquarters to the Criminal Investigation Department, FCT, for further investigation.

Inegbenoise alleged that the nominal complainant, Henry Iortim, of Union Homes Estate, Kuje, reported the defendant at the police station, alleging that his 16-year-old daughter, who is a student of the college, was assaulted by the defendant on June 2nd.

He added that the defendant, during night prep, flogged the victim with an iron rod, resulting in injuries to her palm and other parts of her body.

The prosecutor further asserted that the teacher was charged with violating the provisions of sections 241 and 326 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, Yusuf, however, pleaded not guilty.

In his ruling, Magistrate Abdulmajid Oniyangi granted the defendant bail in the sum of N2 million with two sureties in like sum, who must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

He ordered that the addresses of the sureties should be verified by the court’s registrar before the defendant would be released.

He adjourned the case until November 6 for a hearing and presentation of witnesses by the prosecuting counsel.