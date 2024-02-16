FCT Police Announces Arrest Of Wanted Kidnapper In Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Josephine Adeh, has confirmed the arrest of the most wanted kidnapper in the nation’s capital.

SP Adeh’s revelation is coming barely three days after the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, placed a N20 million reward on Dahiru Adamu and one other Abu Ibrahim for whosoever give a lead to their arrest.

The two terrorists are alleged to be wreaking havoc in the nation’s capital, kidnapping and murdering innocent people in Abuja.

According to the PPRO, the suspect was apprehended after Command operatives raided two kidnappers’ camps bordering Nasarawa and the FCT via Kuje Area Council on Thursday.

The suspected kidnapper was identified as the chief of the kidnapping network paraded by the Police Command on Wednesday.