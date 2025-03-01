FCT Police: 245 Suspects Arrested In February

Share

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command on Friday disclosed that 245 suspects have been arrested in a series of intelligence-driven operations conducted between February 6 and February 23, 2025.

In a statement issued by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh confirmed that the arrested suspects are currently undergoing thorough screening and profiling.

According to Adeh, the crackdown targeted criminal hideouts, black spots, and abandoned buildings across various parts of the FCT, including Kurudu, Dutse Alhaji, Kubwa, Wuye, Galadimawa, Iddo, Kuje, Apo, Zuba, Asokoro, Karshi, Karu, and Byazhin, among others.

During the operations, the police recovered a large quantity of dried leaves suspected to be marijuana, three axes, and three machetes commonly used in violent crimes.

Six small tubes of glue, five handmade bongs linked to substance abuse, eight pairs of scissors, five ID cards, several small transparent plastic containers, and various pills suspected to be illicit substances.

“As a result, a total of 245 suspects were apprehended. These individuals are currently undergoing thorough profiling and screening. Those found culpable will be prosecuted by the law,” she stated.

