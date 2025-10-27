FCT Partners Religious Leaders On Free Health Insurance For Immunized Pupils

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has launched a renewed citywide campaign engaging religious leaders and faith-based institutions to tackle vaccine hesitancy and improve compliance with child immunisation across Abuja.

To further ensure every child in the FCT was protected against preventable diseases, the FCT has approved free enrolment into the FCT Health Insurance Scheme (FHIS) for all children who complete their vaccination in public schools

Through the Health Services and Environment Secretariat (HSES), the Administration has also intensified advocacy and field operations to ensure that every child in the FCT is protected against preventable diseases such as measles and rubella.

Mandate Secretary of HSES, Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, who stressed the importance of compliance with the ongoing Child Immunisation Campaign (Measles-Rubella) under the 2003 Child Rights Act, reaffirmed that immunisation in the FCT remains free, safe, and essential for the survival and well-being of children.

According to her, the Secretariat has compiled a list of non-compliant schools and issued reminder letters while mobilising 132 vaccination teams for a three-day citywide mop-up exercise in collaboration with NPHCDA and other relevant stakeholders.

She said: “Immunisation in the FCT is free, safe, and effective. It secures the future of every child. Ignorance or misinformation must never be an excuse for non-compliance. We will continue to educate our people and assure them of the safety and effectiveness of vaccines.”

Dr. Fasawe also revealed that the Administration has begun enforcing relevant provisions of the Child Rights Act to curb deliberate obstruction of vaccination teams.

“Sections 13 and 14 of the Act make it mandatory for parents, guardians, and institutions to ensure that every child is immunised.

“Denying a child access to vaccination is a violation of their right to health and protection, and offenders will face sanctions.”

The field advocacy visits led by Dr Fasawe began on Friday at mosques and Islamic centres, including the Ansar-ud-Deen Society and Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Foundation. The outreach continued on Sunday at major churches such as the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), and Christ Holy Church International.

She said. “We are taking this campaign everywhere to schools, markets, churches, mosques, and playgrounds because no child should be left unprotected.”

Senior Pastor and Regional Overseer of MFM Wuye, Pastor Edwin Etomi, commended the FCT’s proactive approach to safeguarding children’s health, saying, “The FCT Administration is doing the right thing. Immunisation saves lives, and we are happy to partner with government to spread this message.

Evangelist Anselm Ikebata of Christ Holy Church International, Area 1, also applauded the outreach and urged parents to vaccinate their children. “Protecting children through immunisation is not just a responsibility. It’s an act of love.”

Parents turned out in large numbers to have their children immunised and expressed appreciation to the Mandate Secretary for encouraging participation through the distribution of gifts, party packs, and toys to children.