FCT NUJ, Nizamiye Hospital Partner For Free Medical Outreach

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capital Territory(FCT) Council, is partnering with Nizamiye Hospital, a private medical facility, to organise free medical outreach in the month of June and during its upcoming press week.

This initiative aims to promote public health awareness and provide free healthcare services for journalists within the FCT.

During a recent courtesy visit to Nizamiye Hospital in Abuja, the NUJ delegation, led by its Chairman, Grace Ike, discussed potential areas of collaboration, particularly in health advocacy and community service.

The hospital, represented by its Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Mohammed Abubakar, expressed readiness to support the press week and series of medical outreach for journalists

“We welcome this kind of partnership,” Abubakar said.

“All we need is a formal letter outlining the outreach plan, and we will proceed together.”

Abubakar urged the media to highlight the quality healthcare options available locally to help reduce the increasing trend of medical tourism.

He also shared the hospital’s successful outreach programmes, which have served thousands of Nigerians in Nasarawa, Katsina, Bauchi, Owerri among others

“In Kefi, we treated about 2,500 patients over two days. In Katsina, around 2,250; in Bauchi, approximately 2,700; and in Owerri, about 1,700. Just last week, we attended to about 800 people, including those from neighboring areas who rushed to the venue.

We initially planned to see between 1,500 and 2,000 patients. We also left remaining medications at the local facility for continued use,” he explained.

Abubakar added, “Our outreach covers multiple specialties including cardiology, orthopedics, pediatrics, gynecology, ophthalmology, and dentistry.”

According to him , the outreach programs are part of their corporate social responsibility to assist the less privileged in the society as well as promote well being of people.

He further commended the federal government for taking off import tariffs on pharmaceuticals, noting that this policy would significantly improve access to essential medicines.

“It’s not all about business but also helping people. For instance we pay so much on electricity and keep our foreign doctors” he added

He said medical tourism remains one area the media should tackle and create more awareness on treatments in Nigeria

In her remarks, Comrade Ike praised Nizamiye Hospital’s dedication to quality healthcare and its ongoing community support efforts.

She reaffirmed the union’s commitment to raising awareness about local healthcare solutions and improving the welfare of its members through strategic partnerships.

“We look forward to a stronger partnership beyond this medical outreach.

For example, issues like supporting internally displaced persons (IDPs) in partnership with states are not well publicised. Our platform can help amplify such causes across the country, given that we represent all journalists in the FCT,” Ike said.

She added, “We also have our own news platform and website, which can be used to further promote these initiatives. This collaboration is just the beginning of a broader partnership beyond the medical outreach.”

Both parties confirmed their commitment to working together, with the medical outreach set to be a key highlight of the NUJ FCT Council’s press week.

