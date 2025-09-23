FCT NUJ Facilitates Free Eye Surgery For Ex-Chairman

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT Council has facilitated free eye surgery for a former Council Chairman, Comrade Ndamadu Sule, at Nizamiye Hospital, Abuja.

The surgery, which took place on August 28, 2025, ended years of visual impairment for the veteran journalist and significantly improved his quality of life.

Expressing gratitude, Comrade Sule described the gesture as an act of compassion and true leadership.

“By December 22, it would be seven years since my struggle began. I thank them for spending resources to help me. I remain deeply grateful to the NUJ-FCT Council for their support,” he said.

Sule also praised Chairman Grace Ike and her executive team for prioritising journalist welfare, offering prayers for their continued success.

“She called me before the elections. I didn’t know her, but I prayed for her as a female leader. God answered those prayers. Her work in healthcare speaks for itself. I am thankful she became chairman and is fulfilling her duties with humanity,” he added.

In line with her campaign promise to improve members’ health and welfare, two other journalists, Mr. Nicholas Ngozichukwu of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and Mr. Kamoru Odunlami of ITV have also been scheduled for free eye surgeries at Nizamiye Hospital after medical assessments. Those screened but found unfit for immediate surgery were given medications and follow-up care.

The beneficiaries commended the Council’s leadership for its sustained support and compassion. This health initiative, the first of its kind in recent years, is part of the NUJ-FCT Council’s broader partnership with Nizamiye Hospital to deliver free medical interventions to members.

The ongoing programme underscores the union’s renewed commitment to journalist welfare and a healthier, more humane media environment in the FCT.