FCt NLC Workers Begin Strike Over Minimum Wage

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council has directed all workers in the six area councils of Abuja to begin an indefinite strike from Sunday, December 1, 2024.

Chairman of the council, Knabanyi Adalo in a directive at the weekend in Abuja said the decision was in adherence to the communique issued at the NLC National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on November 8.

While noting that the national NEC in the communique appealed to the councils’ chairmen to implement the N70,000 national minimum wage, Adalo added that the chairmen had refused to respond to the demand for implementation of the minimum wage in their respective area councils.

Adalo noted that in response to this inaction, the organised labour in its State Administrative Council meeting held on November 12 unanimously resolved to adhere strictly to the national directive to embark on an indefinite strike.

According to him, the directive was subject to any government’s failure to implement the national minimum wage on or before the last day of November.

He said: “The state administrative council also noted with deep frustration the persistent delay and outright refusal by the area councils’ chairmen to pay some pending entitlements to the workers, including the outstanding arrears of primary school teachers.”

