FCT: NDLEA Confiscates 7,345.209kg Illegal Substance In 2023

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has revealed that in 2023 its operatives captured 7,345.209 kg of illicit narcotics and substances worth N125.71 million in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by Kabir Tsakuwa, the FCT’s NDLEA Commander and made available to newsmen in Abuja,

Tsakuwa identified the substances intercepted as marijuana, cocaine, diazepam, methamphetamine, Rohypnol, tramadol, pentazocine, heroin, megadon, and ecstasy, among others.

According to him, the illicit narcotics were captured within the year 2023.

Speaking further, the commander gave a breakdown of the seizures, stating that a total of 7,138.72kg of marijuana was intercepted by agency operatives during the time under consideration.

He claimed additional substances confiscated in 2023 included 0.5kg of cocaine, 29.629kg of diazepam, 4.587kg of methamphetamine, 5.934kg of Rohyphol, and 133.753kg of tramadol.

Tsakuwa noted that the remaining illicit narcotics intercepted included pentazocine (21.727kg), heroin (0.002kg), megadon (0.263kg), and ecstasy (0.134kg).

“All the illicit drugs and substances intercepted were with the street value of N125, 714, 620 million,” added the police officer.

According to the NDLEA commander, 640 individuals were apprehended during the review period, including 614 males and 26 females.

Tsakuwa stated that 295 of the individuals were charged and 201 were convicted, with 264 cases ongoing at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

On rehabilitation, he stated that 175 drug addicts were counseled and assisted in their reintegration into society during the year under review, with 172 being males and three being females.