FCT: NAWOJ Collaborates FMC On Free Cancer Screening For Journalists

Share

Towards promoting women’s health, the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Jabi, Abuja has successfully provided free breast cancer screening to 100 members of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Chapter.

This initiative, was made possible by the the Bassey Ita-Ikpang led administration of NAWOJ in collaboration with FMC is aimed at promoting early detection, prevention, and timely treatment of breast-related health issues among female journalists, a demographic often exposed to high-pressure work environments that may limit their access to routine medical care.

The screening exercise included Thermalytics breast scan and mammogram for women above 40 years, while those below 40 received Thermalytics and aultrasound scans, all at no cost.

Speaking during the screening, the Chairperson of NAWOJ, Comrade Bassey Ita-Ikpang, expressed gratitude to the management of FMC for their unwavering support and commitment to the welfare of female journalists.

According to Comrade Ita- Ikpang, the outreach underscores the vital role of partnerships in bridging healthcare gaps and ensuring that women, especially those in demanding professions, receive the necessary support to maintain their health and productivity.

“This gesture is not just about healthcare, it is a testament to the value placed on the wellbeing of women who dedicate themselves to informing and educating the public,” she said.

Comrade Bassey described the exercise as “life-saving” and urged other organizations to emulate the kind gesture of FMC noting that early detection serves life.

One of the beneficiaries, Josie Mudasiru, JP, MNIPR, expressed heartfelt appreciation to the leadership of NAWOJ in FCT for initiating the partnership.

“I want to sincerely appreciate the Chairperson of NAWOJ, Bassey Ita Ikpang and her Executive Members for this laudable initiative. Journalists often work tirelessly and under intense pressure, with little time to prioritize their health.

” Providing us with the opportunity to access free mammograms and breast scans is highly commendable. Thank you for the good work and for putting our wellbeing first,” she said.

For Remi Uduak Eyen ,she merely say “This opportunity came at the perfect time, and I feel more reassured about my health.”

Several other beneficiaries, Nkiru Okeke, Lami Ali, Princess Ekwi Ajide, Mariya Ado Zakari and Helen Oby-Chuks, uche Ugechukwu, Muplang Dakok also shared their appreciation.

The Medical Laboratory Scientist, and Technical Access Manager For West Africa- Anglo phone, Mr Jamiu Olabamiji emphasized the importance of regular screenings, noting that breast cancer remains one of the leading causes of death among women globally, but when detected early, it can be effectively treated.

” We believe that this will go a long way to help our women. So, we call on philantropists, First ladies of the country to key into the fight against cancer, get the equipments and use it to support different women organizations for free cancer screening. Because early diagnosis is actually key” Olabamiji said.

Share