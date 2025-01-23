Share

The operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) on Thursday rescued nine pregnant women from a baby factory in Abuja.

The agency made this known in a press statement issued by the Press Officer, NAPTIP, Mr Vincent Adekoye and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

According to the statement, the baby factory is situated at one of the sprawling estates in the Ushafa area in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Adekoye stated that the raid on the facility followed a tip-off from a concerned citizen.

“The victims were locked up in a rented apartment inside the estate by a yet-to-be-identified suspected trafficking agent after recruiting them through an online platform.” the statement read.

