FCT: NAFDAC Destroys Fake, Expired Products Worth ₦1.3bn

On Thursday, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) destroyed fake, expired, and substandard goods worth ₦1.3bn in the Federal Capital Territory(FCT).

The Director General of NAFDAC, Professor Moji Adeyeye, represented by Festus Ukadike, led officials of the agency to the Kuje dump site in Abuja where the products were destroyed.

New Telegraph gathered that the items destroyed, include drugs, hospital equipment, cosmetics and several other products.

Also destroyed were expired food items voluntarily handed over by some local and international organizations, including the World Food Programme (WFP).

In a brief remark during the exercise, Ukadike said the destruction exercise is a crucial and routine operation that the agency conducts across all zones of the federation

The DG noted that the products destroyed were seized during the agency’s operations in the FCT and surrounding areas, alongside items handed over by compliant companies and organisations.

