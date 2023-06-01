New Telegraph

June 1, 2023
FCT Muslim Pilgrims Stranded In Saudi

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) pilgrims are facing untold hardship in faraway Saudi Arabia over poor accommodation arrangements. Investigation revealed that some of the pilgrims in the first batch, already in Saudi Arabia, were stranded as their accommodation arrangements did not meet the minimum requirements by the Hajj planning committee.

A credible source said the Director, FCT Muslim Pilgrimage Welfare Board, Malam Abubakar Evuti, has demonstrated the highest level of administrative incompetence and ineptitude. New Telegraph gathered that the National Hajj Commission allocated only 3, 562 to FCT, the board has illegally in- creased the slots to over 4, 000.

