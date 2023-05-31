FCT Muslim Pilgrims Stranded In Saudi Over Poor Accommodation

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Pilgrims are facing untold hardship in Saudi Arabia, over poor accommodation arrangements.

Investigation revealed that some of the pilgrims in the first batch, already in Saudi Arabia were stranded as their accommodations arrangements did not meet the minimum requirements by the Hajj planning committee.

A credible source disclosed that the Director of the FCT Muslim Pilgrimage Welfare Board, Malam Abubakar Evuti, has demonstrated the highest level of administrative incompetence and ineptitude.

New Telegraph gathered that the National Hajj Commission allocated only 3, 562 to FCT, the Board has allegedly increased the slots to over 4, 000.

It was gathered that the Director and the officials were obviously overwhelmed by pressures coming from both highly placed politicians and wealthy business people, over slots allocation.

An aggrieved staff of FCT disclosed that the immediate past FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, allegedly helped to worsen the situation, by hijacking many of the slots.

Investigation revealed that the ex-Minister allegedly gave out the slots to political allies of President Tinubu, as a way of lobbying for reappointment.

One of the pilgrims who pleaded anonymity, expressed displeasure over the unpalatable experiences of the pilgrims at the Abuja Hajj transit Camp, complaining that many of the pilgrims had lost excitement for holy exercise.

As of the time of filling this report, the Board’s Media Office was yet to react to the issues.