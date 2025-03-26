FCT Mulls Health Centre To Improve TB Response, Control

Share

The Mandate Secretary, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Health Services and Environment Secretariat (HSES), Dolapo Fasawe, has received a presidential mandate to facilitate the establishment of a Primary Healthcare Centre in Sauka Village under the Abuja Municipal Area Council.

The First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, gave the directive during the commemoration of World Tuberculosis (TB) Day 2025 in Sauka Community.

The event was organized by the Federal Ministry of Health in collaboration with the FCT Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Stop TB Partnership Nigeria, World Health Organization (WHO), and other development partners.

According to a statement signed on Wednesday by the Special Adviser on Media to the HSES, Bola Ajao, the initiative aims to strengthen healthcare services and combat tuberculosis (TB) in the region, with the support of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Tinubu, who also serves as the Global and National Stop TB Champion, emphasized that grassroots interventions were critical in the fight against TB.

She noted that 2025 theme, “Yes! We Can End TB: Commit, Invest, Deliver,” was locally translated to “We Fit Run Am: A Collective Call for Action Against TB” to better connect with the community.

She further explained that the new healthcare facility would serve as a hub for TB detection, treatment, and general healthcare services, ensuring timely and quality medical attention for residents.

“To support the fight against this communicable disease, I will not only donate ₦1 billion but also approve the request for the establishment of a Primary Healthcare Centre in Sauka Community.”

“This initiative aligns with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for an efficient healthcare system. The Mandate Secretary, Dr. Fasawe, will oversee the implementation of this project with the support of our dedicated FCT Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike,” she said.

In response, Dolapo Fasawe expressed gratitude to the First Lady for her dedication and strong support in the fight against TB elimination.

She also commended the FCT’s healthcare workers, whose efforts have significantly improved the health system.

“The establishment of the new Primary Healthcare Centre in Sauka marks a significant step toward enhancing healthcare services, improving TB control, and ensuring accessible healthcare for all in the FCT,” Fasawe reaffirmed.

The event featured an exhibition stand by the Public Health Department of the FCT Health Services and Environment Secretariat, where attendees received free TB testing.

Despite being preventable and treatable, TB remains a major public health challenge in Nigeria, with the country ranking among those with the highest TB burden globally.

This indicates the need for improved healthcare services and stronger community-based interventions to combat the disease effectively.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

