FCT Monarch Urges Use Of Sports To End Youths’ Restiveness 

The Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Council of Traditional Rulers, the Ona of Abaji, His Royal Majesty, Adamu Yunusa has urged stakeholders to continue to use sports in curtailing youths’ restiveness.

The Monarch said this over the weekend at the grand finale of the Adedayo Benjamins -Lanyini Unity Football Championship maiden edition in Abuja.

The Ona of Abaji who was represented by Mi-Wako Abdulaziz Usman, noted that sports of different kinds have proven to be a strong unifying factor for people of all ethnic groups and demography.

“Youth are very difficult to control but with this sports scheme they will be busy for good, not in areas that will cause problems for us, the traditional rulers” he said.

“We the traditional rulers are happy with the Adedayo Benjamins -Lanyini Unity championship, it is an initiative that will continue to promote the peace and unity of our people, especially in rural areas”.

Meanwhile, on the football championship, the organiser, Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, organiser of the championship, said that the promotion of unity and peaceful coexistence was given uppermost consideration in the planning.

She noted that while her Foundation was keen about discovering new talents among the youths, it also want to use sports as an empowerment for them.

“This inaugural competition is meant to engage our youth and promote unity in the country, starting with FCT.

“If there is no unity, there cannot be a nation. So, we are trying to use sports to bring about positive change, get our youths off the streets, and build a great nation,” she said.