FCT Minister’s Order Drives Beggars Out Of Abuja Streets

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike recently decried the influx of beggars in Abuja, saying that the situation has become very embarrassing.

Wike, who bemoaned the situation during the official flag-off ceremony for the construction of an access road in the nation’s capital, noted that he would no longer allow the embarrassing situation, where beggars and other social miscreants litter the road of the Unity City to continue without checking it.

To this end, Wike disclosed that the administration would commence evacuation of the beggars from the streets, however, he did not reveal whether there is any plan to rehabilitate them or empower them and where they would be relocated once moved away from the streets.

He urged friends and family members of the beggars, who have turned them to merchandising items, to kindly and forthwith remove them from the roads as soon as possible. According to the minister, intelligence has revealed that some of the beggars are criminals who disguise themselves to carry out their nefarious activities. Wike said: “Abuja is becoming a beggars’ city.

I mean, if you know you have a sister, you have a brother, who is a beggar on the roads, from next week, we will carry them. We will take them out. “I mean, it is embarrassing that people who come in, the first thing they see are just beggars on the roads. Sometimes too, they may not be beggars.

They may be criminals pretending to be beggars. We will not allow that. “So, I’m giving a public order from now till Sunday. From Monday, we will pack them out. Let us know that we have a city that we can call a city. It’s very embarrassing. We are fighting insecurity. And people will carry plates as if they are beggars.”

Residents’ charge to the minister

Many have argued that the FCT Minister’s latest move to clear the streets of beggars may be his response to the earlier charge by the Unity City’s residents to him to clear the city of beggars and all other social miscreants to ensure their town is safe and secured.

This task was one of the agendas Abuja residents set for Wike’s administration in 2023 when he officially resumed office. Residents said that Abuja’s status had been badly affected by the large population of street beggars. They had called for stiffer measures towards taming the scourge.

Though they acknowledged that no society has ever been free completely from the grip of street urchins and social miscreants such as beggars, but allowing beggars to besiege diplomatic districts and other highbrow places, they stressed is a total abnormality.

Speaking a cleric, and resident of Abuja, Pastor Josiah Maduabuchi, said the menace of street begging may not be eliminated, but can be controlled. Maduabuchi, who also claimed to be a social crusader, noted that the FCT Minister needed to come up with an action plan that will curb the menace, as soon as possible.

According to him: “It is an eye sore seeing all manners of persons with disabilities begging on busy roads, without considering their safety. “In some of the satellites, like Gwagwalada, Kubwa, Nyanya and Karu, you will see beggars jostling for road spaces with vehicles. “They are also found in the city centre, where they are not supposed to be found, places like street light junctions.”

The cleric stated that the Social Development Secretariat should be restructured to tackle the ugly trend of street begging. “The Social Development Secretariat needs to stand up to its responsibility, if the law allows them to evacuate the beggars from the street, the enforcement squad should be up and doing,” he added.

Army of beggars

Abuja, Nigeria’s seat of power and acclaimed one of the fastest growing cities in the world is currently being challenged by several oddities. One of such oddities and most threatening to the global ranking of the city, is the undying culture of open street begging.

It is a common sight, in most major streets of the capital city, seeing all manner of destitute, both men and women, adults and children besieging people and begging for arms. The situation is even more disturbing at the rural areas, within the six councils of the FCT.

In some of the semi-urban and rural communities, street beggars are like swarms of bees. A concerned and worried resident had once noted that Abuja’s known slogan: ‘Centre of Unity’, is robustly reflected in the representation of all categories of the good, bad and ugly in the city.

Some concerned residents have also said that the heavy presence of beggars in Abuja may not be completely strange because no society exists without destitute people.

They are, however, disturbed that the consistent influx of beggars into the city centre should not be left unchecked by the relevant authorities. They also said that it was a distasteful aberration to allow beggars the liberty to gather within the precinct of ECOWAS Secretariat located in Asokoro and other areas where diplomats live.

Migration

It was learnt that the increasing influx of beggars in Abuja is due to unchecked migration. Reliable sources revealed that destitute, of all ages, are regularly shipped into Abuja from some of the far northern states, and sometimes from the southern parts of the country too.

Some years ago, the Social Development Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, repatriated 217 beggars to Katsina, Kaduna, Niger, Jigawa, Kano, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi, Abia and Anambra states.

Investigation revealed that on a daily basis, cargo trucks bringing foodstuff and livestock from the north also conveyed these beggars in large numbers and dumped them at different locations in the city.

Syndicates

Investigation also revealed that the growing trend is kept alive by the involvement of syndicates who have seen the venture as a means of making quick money as it has since developed into a brisk business for them.

The syndicates are said to be dominated by a number of highly connected sponsors who arrange for the transportation and temporary accommodation of some of these beggars.

It was learnt that the ugly trend is an age-long trade because of the pecuniary interest of the syndicates who would do anything to preserve the trade, which is lucrative.

Sources further revealed that it was with the help of these syndicates that these beggars, who do not understand Abuja’s terrain, evade arrest, whenever the evacuation taskforce was activated and even effect their release whenever they are arrested by the authorities.

Selective enforcement

Findings have also shown that the menace of street begging has remained endemic in Abuja because the Department of Social Welfare, in the Social Development Secretariat (SDS) saddled with the responsibility of evacuating beggars, have been grossly inconsistent and inefficient as well as selective in their enforcement of the laws.

They are seen most times only taking feeble actions to impress the public or their leaders when the heat is turned on them and they give them marching orders to go after the beggars.

Sometime ago, when about 150 beggars were arrested and repatriated to their various home states, officials of SDS claimed they were determined to hit a 1, 000 target in the number of beggars they want to repatriate. However, it has been discovered that the move stopped a long time ago as the city fell short of the target.

However, with the minister now strong on this issue, it is not yet clear if he would go hard on the implementation and be consistent with it or merely play to the gallery as it has been the case over the years – the reason many residents say begging has festered in the city.

Open defecation

Findings have shown that one of the factors militating against the pride and glory of Abuja, besides street begging, is open defecation.

This development has become worrisome as people link the worsening city’s environmental degradation also to the menace of open defecation.

It should be noted that wherever beggars are allowed to cluster, degradation of the environment, with such occurrences as open defecation, is not in short supply.

