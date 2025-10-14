FCT Minister Urges Stakeholders To Collaborate In Fight Against Cancer

The FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, has called on all stakeholders to strengthen collaboration in tackling the menace of cancer in Nigeria.

Speaking on Tuesday in Abuja during the 2025 International Cancer Week, Dr. Mahmoud highlighted that cancer remains one of the nation’s most significant public health challenges.

“Both stakeholders and governments must act urgently to ensure that all Nigerians, regardless of background, have timely and affordable access to prevention and treatment services,” she said.

The Minister noted that cancer continues to be a leading cause of illness and death globally, with Nigeria bearing a heavy burden. She emphasized the FCTA’s commitment to supporting cancer prevention through sustained awareness campaigns, early detection programs, and public-private partnerships.

“The fight against cancer goes beyond medical interventions; it requires empathy, education, innovation, and investment in research,” Dr. Mahmoud added.

She stressed that the administration’s goal is to strengthen the healthcare system, focusing on disease prevention and ensuring accessible, quality care for all residents of the Federal Capital Territory.