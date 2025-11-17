FCT Minister Seeks Deeper Economic Ties With Turkiye

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has expressed interest in strengthening economic bilateral relations between Abuja and the Republic of Turkiye.

The Minister who received the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Mehmet Poroy, in Abuja, said his administration would like to have a deepened relationship with Istanbul, with consequential effects of economic prosperity.

Wike noted that the present administration of President Bola Tinubu is promoting policies that ensure a friendly atmosphere for both foreign and local investments.

The Minister said, “We would like to, particularly in Istanbul, to see how we can partner with them to improve economic relations. I know there are a lot of Turkish nationals who are here carrying out one business or the other.

It is our intention to provide a free environment where citizens, without molestation, can carry out their businesses.

“Of course, you know that the relationship between Turkey and Nigeria is very cordial. And our economic relationship has also been very commendable. And we want to improve on it.

“So we think we can partner with you. If there are things in particular you believe that you need assistance with from the administration, do not hesitate to approach us.

“We will be able to help and also explore ways in which the FCT can cooperate and benefit in terms of economic ties with the city of Istanbul or any other city that can have very good economic ties with us”.

Earlier in his speech, Ambassador Poroy, who disclosed that he arrived in Nigeria six months ago and has yet to present his credentials to the President, said he was desirous of meeting key people in government for the purpose of establishing the mutual bilateral relationship his country needs.

He disclosed that his country had decided to remove unnecessary bottlenecks in visa procedures for Nigerian businesspeople wishing to trade with Turkiye.

“ We are very much behind the potential that two big countries have for increasing bilateral trade. As a first step, with the decision of my authorities, we have facilitated visa procedures for businessmen so they can travel easily.

“ At the embassy, we can give visas directly under certain conditions. So this is an important first step to facilitate people-to-people, businessman-to-businessman contact between the two countries. Of course, we are working with relevant ministries and institutions”.