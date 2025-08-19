FCT Minister Of State Charges Corps Members On Security, Cultural Sensitivity

Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, has urged members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to be security conscious and respect the cultures of their host communities.

She gave the charge on Tuesday during the closing ceremony of the 2025 Batch ‘B’ Stream I Orientation Course held at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Kubwa, Abuja.

Dr. Mahmoud stressed the importance of corps members carrying forward the lessons from the orientation, noting that the values of discipline, unity, patriotism, and service to humanity should guide their conduct throughout the service year.

She encouraged them to make positive contributions in their places of primary assignment, reminding them that the NYSC scheme is not only a call to duty but also an opportunity to promote national unity and serve as ambassadors of peace and development.

Highlighting President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the minister said the administration recognizes young people as the driving force of Nigeria’s future and has made significant investments to uplift them.

She further assured that the FCT Administration, under the leadership of Minister Nyesom Wike, remains committed to supporting the objectives of the NYSC and providing an enabling environment for corps members to excel.

Commending the NYSC management for the successful conduct of the orientation exercise, Mahmoud described the scheme’s role in youth development and national integration as invaluable to strengthening the nation’s unity.