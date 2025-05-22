FCT Minister Calls For Policy Reforms To Address Gender-Based Challenges

Share

Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, has called for comprehensive policy reforms to address the gender-based challenges confronting women journalists across Nigeria.

Speaking on Thursday at the inaugural zonal conference of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Zone D (North Central), held in Abuja, the Minister emphasized the critical role women journalists play in nation-building and the need for policies tailored to their unique professional and personal challenges.

“The challenges female journalists face—ranging from safety risks and gender-based harassment to limited representation in decision-making platforms—are real and must be addressed,” Mahmoud said.

She urged the conference to serve as a rallying call for collective action, including reforms, capacity building, advocacy, and solidarity. “Let this conference be a rallying call to address those challenges through policy reforms, training, advocacy, and a united front,” she stated.

Commending the organisers for addressing pressing national issues, Mahmoud noted that the conference goes beyond advancing the interests of female journalists. “This conference marks a significant milestone—not just in the advancement of female journalists, but in the broader push for inclusive, ethical, and impactful journalism in our country,” she said.

She also highlighted the FCT Administration’s ongoing efforts to address insecurity under the leadership of Minister Nyesom Wike. Mahmoud outlined strategic initiatives such as improved collaboration among security agencies, investment in surveillance technology, enhanced intelligence sharing, and the establishment of joint task force operations for rapid response to threats.

Additional efforts, she said, include infrastructural upgrades—such as the installation of streetlights, road rehabilitation, and urban renewal projects—designed to eliminate criminal hideouts and improve security patrol access.

The Minister’s remarks underscored the intersection of media, policy, and public safety, reinforcing the role of journalism in promoting accountability and social development.

