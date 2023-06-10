FCT Locals Request Ministerial Position From Tinubu

In order to promote equity and progress, the residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to give preference to FCT natives when appointing ministers and to recognize Abuja as a state.

Elder statesman and FCT stakeholder, Mr Danjuma Tanko Dara made this request on behalf of the locals during a press conference held on Saturday.

Tanko Dara also urged President Tinubu to properly consider the land rights of the FCT’s original owners in order to give the locals a sense of identity and equal representation in Nigeria.

Dara stated that the indigenous people of Abuja have long overdue for a minister and that any well-meaning government will make a request come true, while also expressing disappointment at the denial of the natives’ legal and constitutional right to have a ministerial position from among the people.

He claimed that indigenous people of the FCT have been fighting for the post of FCT minister in order to ensure that the people of Abuja receive equal rights and justice.

“It is not illegal, by law it is legal. We are qualified by law to have an appointed Minister that will represent us in the cabinet. However, it might not necessarily be the minister of the FCT, but giving us the minister of the FCT is doing the party a great favour.

“The present government needs to get it right this time and ensure that if possible, an indigene is appointed minister of the FCT, if not the main minister, they can appoint an indigenous person as the minister of state for the FCT and see the difference,” he said.

He said that as stated in Sections 147(3), 299, 14(3), and 42 of the 1999 Constitution, the Court of Appeal in Abuja had decided on January 15, 2018, that indigenous people of the FCT were entitled to ministerial representation in the Federal Executive Council.

“We need a state status to increase our franchise beyond local government elections to enable us to have an executive governance structure, independent governing body and to expand our representation at the National Assembly.

“This present government should take a position on the constitutional legitimacy of land administration in the Federal Capital Territory to stop the marginalisation of the people. We also plead with the government to honour the Appeal Court and the ECOWAS Court judgments on the status of the FCT as an autonomous governance entity,’’ he said.

He suggested that the 10th National Assembly approve the nomination of one of the FCT natives for appointment as a minister based on the Court of Appeal’s ruling and in accordance with Sections 299 and 147 (3) of the 1999 Constitution.

“If a Muslim and Muslim administration can emerge in Nigeria and we have peace in this country, it means an indigenous person can become a minister of the FCT and there will be peace.