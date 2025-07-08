FCT LG Poll’ll Determine If Wike’s Popular Or Not –Ireti Kingibe

The Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ireti Kingibe, has said that the people of the nation’s capital will deal with FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, in the coming local government (LG) election in Abuja.

Kingibe, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Political Paradigm, said Wike does not understand the needs of the people and he is not meeting their needs.

She said: “The truth is that the people of the FCT resent Wike.

They are not happy with his attitude and his failure to meet their needs.”

She said the forthcoming local council elections would serve as a referendum on the minister’s performance in the territory. Kingibe added: “The people will show him who owns the FCT during the council polls.”