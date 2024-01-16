FCT Killings: Wike Calls For Emergency Meeting Over Insecurity

In a bid to stem the high level of insecurity plaguing the nation’s capital, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has called for an emergency security meeting.

Dignataries at the meeting include the Chiefs of the Federal Capital Territory’s security services, senior representatives of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), chairmen of councils, and traditional leaders, amongst others.

Speaking at the meeting on Tuesday, Wike who assured the people residing in Abuja of their safety said efforts were underway to provide security personnel with all the resources they require to combat insecurity.

READ ALSO:

The former Rivers State Governor cautioned the heads of the municipal councils to remember their local responsibilities.

Bandits have ravaged various areas of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in recent weeks, stealing citizens from their houses.

Tension-inducing occurrences escalated when a 13-year-old student from a secondary school was among the residents who perished due to missing the ransom payment deadline.