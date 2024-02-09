FCT Kidnapping: Six Armed Robbery Syndicates Arrested, Firearms Recovered

The Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Police Command has said its operatives assigned to Utako Divisional Headquarters have apprehended six suspected armed robbers.

In a statement issued by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Josephine Adeh further disclosed that the coordinated raid took place on Tuesday.

According to him, the suspects were apprehended at an unfinished hospital facility in Utako village, which had previously been identified as a black spot.

The suspects are Basara Hassan, Daniel Charles, Adamu M Oshiaka, Chancy Asidi, and Saliu Al Hassan, all of whom are from surrounding states abutting the FCT.

The PPRO mentioned that the suspects were found with a locally built firearm, two live cartridges, and wraps of marijuana-like stuff.

Additional inquiry into the seized ammo resulted in the arrest of another suspect, Yusuf Iliyasu, an ex-convict and syndicate boss, she added.

“While the investigation is ongoing, the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh wishes to assure residents of his unwavering commitment to make Abuja a hell for criminals and to ensure the safety of all,” the statement added.