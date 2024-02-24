FCT Kidnapping: Bandits Announce Killing Of One Of Seven Captives

Following the abduction of seven persons from the Kuduru community in the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on December 28, 2023, one out of the seven has been reportedly killed by the bandits.

The bandits who kidnapped seven people, including a pregnant woman, have threatened to kill the remaining victims if the sum of N290 million ransom is not paid.

According to a community source, the bandits called on Friday to announce the execution of Olayinka Ogunyemi, a civil engineer, after members of the hostages’ families refused to pay the N290 million required.

The source also said that they threatened to kill the remaining captives, which included a one-and-a-half-year-old boy, two siblings, a pregnant woman, and two males

“They called us yesterday that they have killed Engineer Olayinka Ogunyemi. They told us that they would kill the rest if we didn’t bring N290 million.

“We have already paid N23 million and sent food and other items they demanded but none of our people have been released.

“We are scared and helpless now that they will not kill the pregnant woman and her child, the two siblings, and the two men.

“We are appealing to the federal government, the police, and the army to step up efforts to rescue our people because their abductors said Nigeria has offended them and they would retaliate,” the source said.

He identified those being held as Godwin Rachel Adeoye, Godwin Dominic, Austin Buremo, Hassan Usman, Hassan Faosiya, and Bako Azeez.