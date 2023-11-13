FCT-IRS: Wike Approves Property Tax In Abuja

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Sunday approved a draft property tax regulation for the nation’s capital.

The Executive Chairman of FCT-Internal Revenue Service, Haruna Abdullahi, who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja said the minister had approved strategic measures to drive revenue for the FCT.

According to him, the FCT-IRS in accordance with the approval have commenced the implementation of Capital Gains Tax in the FCT, as stipulated in the Capital Gains Tax Act 2004.

The Capital Gains Tax requires the payment of a ten percent tax on the total amount of chargeable gains accruing to any person on the disposal of chargeable assets in a year of assessment.

He said, “In the last three weeks, the minister has approved some initiatives that are huge and will certainly change the dynamics in terms of the bottom line. Just the other day, we submitted a draft proposal to the minister for the FCT property tax regulation.

“The FCT-IRS Act empowers the minister to come up with a property tax regulation for the FCT. So we had a long conversation and we suggested it to the minister, and he asked us to come up with a draft regulation, which we did, and he has approved the initiative.

“So we have an inter-agency collaboration whereby we review it because the draft was just done by the FCT-IRS, but that’s not enough, you need other stakeholders.

“So he approved the initiative to go ahead and review the draft and then come back.

“Subsequently, at the end of the day, he will sign the regulation and is gazetted and implemented. So that alone should tell you that there is a huge positive impact on the bottom line of the IGR in the city.”