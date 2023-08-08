FCT-IRS To FIRS : Stop Collecting Our Taxes

The Federal Capital Inland Revenue Service ( FCT-IRS) has asked the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), a tax agency of the Federal Government to hand off taxes meant for it and other states.

FCT-IRS said FIRS has been wrongfully collecting personal income tax that are supposed to be paid to FCT-IRS to other States of the federation.

Acting Executive Chairman, Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), Haruna Abdullahi, disclosed this on Tuesday, at a two-day workshop organized in collaboration with the Joint Tax Board and Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

He noted that there was urgent need to address some of the issues hampering seamless tax collection for FCT.

His words: “This engagement is vital to correct the misallocations of past tax remittances.

“I would like to stress that the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) exists to serve the people of the FCT, just as the FIRS exists to serve the entire nation. We are not competitors, but rather collaborators in the larger scheme of national development.

“To the FIRS, we say, let fairness and justice prevail. We believe in your institution’s dedication to just and fair practices.

“And as such, we request that you join us in this crucial endeavor to correct these past mistakes and ensure that the FCT-IRS receives what is rightfully due to it”, he appealed.