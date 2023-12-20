FCT-IRS Targets N500bn Annual Revenue Benchmark Within 4 Years

The Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) has said it has projected an annual N500 billion benchmark by the next stage of its growth, between 2024 and 2028.

The Service noted that its policy drive towards changing attitudes to tax payments in FCT has started yielding results.

The Acting Executive Chairman, FCT-IRS, Haruna Abdullahi who disclosed this on Wednesday at a media briefing in Abuja, stated that the tax agency for the first time since its inception in 2015 has exceeded the N200 billion mark by generating the sum of N203,147,090,410.5 as annual revenue for the year 2023.

He disclosed that with aggressive campaign which his team has commenced, with the Ministerial efforts towards tax harmonisation, FCT-IRS has a target of N250 billion (Two-hundred and Fifty Billion Naira), for the year 2024.

Abdullahi said, ” the Growth Stage of the Service is from January 2024 to December 2028, the Service targets to achieve annual revenue benchmark of N500 billion by the end of the second stage (growth stage).

” The Tax Revenue Collection of the FCT-IRS grew from barely N46 billion in 2017 to over N124 billion in 2022 indicating over 270% growth. At this point, I would like to inform the general public that as at 19th December 2023, the FCT-IRS for the first time since its inception in 2015 has exceeded the N200 billion mark by generating the sum of N203,147,090,410.5 as annual revenue for the year 2023. This is a huge milestone for the Service and it represents about 63.34% increase in collection from the preceding year.

“For the year 2024, FCT-IRS has a target of N250 billion (Two-hundred and Fifty Billion Naira), we are determined and optimistic that we will realize and surpass that, with the committed and dedicated staff of the Service, support from the FCT Administration, the National Assembly and other key stakeholders especially our esteemed taxpayers, it is achievable and the task ahead is surmountable.

He further disclosed that to achieve the set targets, the tax agency has outlined some strategies to be able to exceed the targets.

” The strategies will include; optimization of the current revenue streams, operationalization of non-performing tax types and strategic tax audit of individuals and non-individuals.

” The Service intends to improve taxpayer base through tax education, town hall meetings, media engagements, inter-agency collaboration within FCT SDAs and other key stakeholders such as FIRS, JTB, Tax Practitioners, Development Partners and other Professional Bodies”, he added.