FCT-IRS Rakes In Over N250bn Tax Revenue

The Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCTIRS) said it has raked in N252,825,487,775.71 revenue in 2024.

This, it said, “represents a 19.8 per cent increase on last year’s collection and is about 101 per cent of our target of N250.2 billion for 2024”.

The Service has also disclosed plans to start aggressive enforcement and collection of entertainment tax in Abuja from next year.

The Acting Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Service, Michael Ango, who disclosed this on Thursday at a press briefing in Abuja, also stated that the plans to commence the implementation of the high networth individuals taxation was being worked out.

He noted that FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has given his office the required support to meet the revenue collection targets in FCT.

Ango disclosed that as a measure to upscale tax collection in the nation’s capital, the Service has embarked on periodic training of its staff members to prepare them for efficient service delivery.

According to him, FCT-IRS and the six Area Councils have also been working in synergy to end double taxation and ensure that residents don’t suffer under heavy burden of taxation.

He said: “As you may be aware, the FCT-IRS reported total revenue collection of N211,100,288,136.36 for 2023 fiscal year from all sources.

I am pleased to report that as at close of business yesterday Wednesday 18th 2024, we have a total collection of N252,825,487,775.71 which represents a 19.8% increase on last year’s collection and is about 101% of our target of N250.2 billion for 2024.

“In this regard, we have taken certain steps to improve the ability of the FCTIRS to discharge its mandate and have introduced some changes, which include the following review and expansion of the organization structure with the creation of new Departments such as Audit, Debt Management and Enforcement, which did not previously exist.

