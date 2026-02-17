FCT-IRS, NRS Move To Harmonise Tax Laws Implementation

The Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) and the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) yesterday moved to harmonize revenue systems and implement new tax laws.

Speaking at a stakeholder’s engagement in Abuja, FCT-IRS Chairman Michael Ango said revenue generation remains the only means of growing a livable city and building infrastructure across the territory.

According to him, there is an urgent need to streamline tax administration in the FCT. While Ango didn’t specify timelines for domesticating new tax laws, he assured stakeholders that collaboration with the legislature was underway.

He also emphasized that harmonization, which is a core focus of the forum, is not a power grab but a push for efficiency. He said: “We are creating a system where revenue grows as constitutionally mandated, but collection becomes seamless.”