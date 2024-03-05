FCT-IRS Do-It-Yourself Tax Platform To Meet Revenue Targets

FCT-IRS Initiatives Do-It-Yourself Tax Platform To Meet Revenue Targets

Caleb Onwe

Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Inland Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) on Tuesday said it has discarded the analogue paperwork for taxpayers, introducing a platform to enable do-it-yourself processes to meet revenue targets.

New Telegraph gathered that the e-portal came, following ministerial directives to FCT-IRS to rave up revenue generation in Abuja.

The Acting Executive Chairman of FCT-IRS, Haruna Abdullahi said the decision to deploy more technologies in tax collection was necessitated by the need to make interactions between tax administrators and payers more transparent and efficient.

Abdullahi, represented by the FCT-IRS Acting Director of Tax, Chinwe Ndu called on residents and members of the business community in Abuja to take advantage of the platform, to fulfil their civic responsibility.

According to him, “Gone are the days of cumbersome paperwork and long waiting times. Instead, we are welcoming a new era where taxpayers can navigate their obligations with ease and efficiency, all at the click of a button from the comfort of their homes or offices.

” Whether you’re an individual taxpayer, a business owner, or a tax consultant, this platform has been meticulously designed to meet your needs and exceed your expectations.

” Some of the feature offerings include the promotion of ease of doing business within the FCT, enhancement of accessibility to important tax-related services, simplified and streamlined tax services among other things”, he added.