FCT Insecurity: Reps Ask Wike To Install Security Cameras In Abuja

….To meet Ribadu, Wike, security chiefs

Worried by the increasing insecurity in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, the House of Representatives on Wednesday mandated the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike to install security cameras around the capital city and its environs.

He was also enjoined to install other security gadgets and equip security personnel with modern security equipment to combat the rising and frightening insecurity within the Territory and its environs including the use of drones.

The advice was consequent upon the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Hon. Dominic Okafor (APGA, Anambra) on the worsening insecurity in Abuja.

In adopting the motion, the lawmakers also resolved to invite the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and heads of all security agencies for an emergency security briefing and strategy.

They also mandated heads of all security agencies to urgently collaborate among themselves, train and set up special units within their formations to track and clamp down on the criminal elements within and around the Territory.

Similarly, the House mandated the security agencies to immediately commence the use of the registered National Identification Numbers (NIN) in their technology to trace and curb insecurity across the country.

Presenting the motion, Hon. Okafor expressed worry that the level of insecurity raving the Centre of Unity in recent times is “Disappointing and unbefitting of a Federal Capital City where there are escalating cases of ‘one chance’, armed robberies, banditry and rampant kidnappings and killings”.

The lawmaker said he was concerned that the last administration, through the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, compulsorily registered and linked National Identification Numbers (NIN) with telephone numbers of Nigerians and further linked the same with various bank accounts with the main purpose of curbing the rising spate of insecurity in the country.

“Disturbed that since the compulsory registration and linking of the National Identification Numbers (NIN) by the Federal Government, there has never been a time it was deployed to tackle or address the pressing and scary state of insecurity in the Federal Capital Territory or the nation at large.

“Further worried that since criminal elements in and around the Federal Capital Territory are speedily evolving from the norm to advanced techniques of criminality, the security agencies of government ought to urgently move to digitalise their operations to return the Federal Capital Territory to its safest haven in the country with the use of drones, Closed- Circuit Television (CCTV) and other modern sophisticated security gadgets”.

He argued that “Restructuring the nation economically and politically as is obtainable in most Western economies is the next most appropriate step the Federal Government of Nigeria should go in a bit to addressing the teething economic, political and security concerns of Nigerians”.

The motion was unanimously adopted when Speaker Tajudeen Abbas put it to a voice vote.