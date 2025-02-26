FCT: INEC Releases Area Council Election Notice

Share

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the “Notice of Polls” for the Area Council Elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

According to the statement issued on Wednesday, the elections are set to take place on Saturday, February 21, 2026, starting at 8:30 am at all polling units within the FCT.

INEC emphasised that only eligible voters with valid Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) and whose names appear on the register of voters will be allowed to cast their ballots.

The commission also confirmed that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) would be employed for the exercise. As such, voters must ensure they possess their PVCs to participate in the election.

The elections will cover the six Area Councils in the FCT.

The notice read, “This is to inform the general public that the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC will conduct an election in the six Area Councils of the Federal Capital Territory FCT as follows

Date: Saturday, February 21, 2026

Time: 8:30 am

Venue: All Polling Units in the Federal Capital Territory FCT.

“Note that eligible voters shall vote at polling units where they are registered. Only persons whose names appear on the register of voters and have valid Permanent Voter Cards would be allowed to vote.

“The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System BVAS shall be used. No PVC, no voting.”

