FCT Indigenes Request For Gov, Senators, Reps, Others After Tribunal Ruling

After the tribunal ruled that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) does not have a special status compared to other states, residents of Abuja approached the Federal High Court to demand a governor, three Senators, House of Representatives, and a state legislature.

The indigenes of the FCT have decided to petition the court for a ruling directing the National Assembly and the Federal Government to allow them to present their governor, three senators, members of the House of Representatives, and representatives from their respective state houses of assembly.

Daniel Bwala, a former spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation, claimed in a post on his verified X account that they made the demand in response to the Presidential Petition Tribunal Court’s ruling, which claims Abuja is just like any other state.

“Following the Presidential Election Petition Court’s judgment which states to the effect that Abuja is just like any other state; I am hearing that the natives of Abuja are approaching the court for an order mandating FGN to let them produce their Governor and 3 Senators amongst other peculiarities of a state. What is good for Guinea is also good for Uganda. lol”

Meanwhile, the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has ruled that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has no special status over other 36 states of the federation over the 25% required votes in the presidential election held on February 25.

Recall that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party was the only candidate in the February 25th election with up to 25% votes in the FCT.

He won about 59 per cent of the votes cast in the FCT, which neither President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (19 per cent) nor Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (15 per cent) scored.