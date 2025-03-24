FCT Indigenes: Rep Urges Nigerians To Speak Out Against Oppression

Share

A member of the House of Representatives, Awaji-Inombek Abiante, has urged Nigerians to speak out against all forms of oppression, regardless of biases.

He made the call on Monday while reacting to remarks by the Chairman of the House Committee on Solid Minerals, Jonathan Gwefwi, who condemned the displacement of the original inhabitants of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) through a resettlement program.

“It is painful how the people are being taken advantage of. The people of the FCT have no other home than the FCT,” he said.

The lawmakers recalled multiple resettlement programs that have never ended well for the indigenes.

He also urged traditional rulers, led by the Chairman of the FCT Traditional Council, Alhaji Adamu Baba Yunusa, to stand firm in defence of their subjects, whom they were appointed to protect.

Abiante further criticized the government for neglecting the people of the Niger Delta, citing the recent proclamation of a state of emergency in Rivers State as oppressive and against the wishes of the people.

“It has happened in Rivers State, and nobody is saying anything. If you don’t speak against injustice today, tomorrow, there will be nobody to speak for you when injustice comes your way. Today, it has hit you, and it will continue until it affects everyone,” he warned.

The lawmakers also recalled that the exploration of crude oil in Nigeria initially began as a private initiative by the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).

He noted that the process was going smoothly until Nigeria nationalized petroleum as a national asset, a move that, according to him, set the stage for the numerous challenges facing the nation today.

