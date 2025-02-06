FCT Inaugurates National Health Fellows C’Ttee To Advance Healthcare Delivery

Share

Following the Federal Government’s efforts to recruit Health Fellows nationwide, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), through its Health Services and Environment Secretariat (HSES), has inaugurated the FCT National Health Fellows Selection Committee.

The inauguration marks a significant step in advancing Nigeria’s healthcare system by fostering a new generation of health leaders and ensuring better healthcare service delivery nationwide.

Recall that In January 2025, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, announced that President Bola Tinubu had approved and established the National Health Fellows Programme aimed at engaging young Nigerian fellows across all 774 Local Government Areas under a sector-wide approach.

Speaking at the inauguration of the committee in her office, the Mandate Secretary of HSES, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, emphasized that the initiative was a strategic investment in human resources for health.

Fasawe who described the initiative as part of the Human Capital Opportunity for Prosperity and Equity (HOPE) Programme designed to recruit talented youths and early-career professionals as vanguards of the health sector, emphasized the Federal Government’s continued efforts to upgrade existing Primary Health Care (PHC) centers and establish new ones across the country

