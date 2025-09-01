FCT HoS, Grace Adayilo Is Dead

The Head of the Civil Service (HoS) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mrs Grace Adayilo, has reportedly passed away in the early hours of Monday, September 1.

The Special Assistant on Media to the HoS, Anthony Odey, who confirmed her passing in a short message, gave no further details surrounding the circumstances of her death.

New Telegraph recalls that President Bola Tinubu approved the appointment of Grace Adayilo as the Head of the Civil Service of the FCT on the 6th of October 2024, with the appointment taking effect immediately.

Adayilo made history as both the first HoS and the first female HoS of the FCT.