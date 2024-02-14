FCT High Court Vacancies: Igariwey Raises Alarm Over Exclusion Of S’East Nominees

The member representing Afikpo and Edda federal constituency Ebonyi State in the House of Representatives Hon Igariwey Iduma Enwo, has decried the exclusion of Southeast states nominees to fill vacancies created in High Courts of the Federal Capital Territory.

This was contained in a statement he issued in Abakaliki the state capital on Tuesday, titled “urgent need to re-examine the list of proposed states, to fill the 12 vacancies created to the disadvantage of others in the High Courts of the Federal Capital Territory”

The statement stated inter alia “Yesterday, the 13th day of February 2024, I moved a motion of Urgent Public importance stating that the number of judges of the FCT High Court must always reflect the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory”

“The main gist of the motion is that in clear violation of the Principle of Federal character as enshrined in Section 14(3) of the 1999 constitution, and the High Court of the FCT, Abuja (Number of Judges) Act 2003, the Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory, seeks to fill 12 vacancies created in the High Courts of the FCT, to the exclusion of any nominee from Ebonyi, Abia, Imo and Bayelsa states”

The statement opined “specifically, the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja (Number of Judges) Act 2003, stipulates that the principle of Federal Character of Nigeria shall be applied in the appointment of Judges of the Court,

“As I noted in my motion, Ebonyi state curiously suffers double jeopardy, it currently has none of its indigenes as a Judge of the High Courts of the FCT.

“Yet Ebonyi state was not listed as one of the states “qualified “to apply for the vacant 12 positions sought to be filled”

“This is in spite of the fact that there are several qualified Ebonyians on the Bench, including dozens in private practice, willing and eager to be considered for appointment”

The statement commended members of the House of Representatives for supporting the motion that the Chief Judge of the High Court of the FCT, immediately halts the recruitment process until there is compliance with the federal character principle and quota system.