FCT High Court Bars Eno From Further Prosecution

A High Court sitting in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Garki, Abuja on Tuesday advised an appellant, Mr Godwin Edet to wait until the end of the tenure of the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno before prosecuting his matter against him.

In its appellate jurisdiction in Appeal No. CRA/02/2023 between Mr Edet Godwin Etim vs Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, the court granted an application filed by Counsel to Pastor Umo Eno, Governor of Akwa Ibom State, invoking the immunity clause in Section 308 of the Constitution FRN 1999.

According to the ruling by Justice S. B. Belgore, the appeal No.CRA/02/2023 brought by Mr. Edet Godwin Etim has been abated till the end of the tenure of the Governor.

Justice Belgore prayed that all parties would be alive to witness the end of the tenure which could run till 2031.

A Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja had on January 11, last year struck out the case and nullified the warrant of arrest earlier issued against Pastor Umo Eno, then PDP Governorship Candidate in Akwa Ibom State.

The Chief Magistrate Court had in a judgment dated December 23, 2022, issued a warrant of arrest based on an allegation of cheating brought before it by Edet Godwin.

Pastor Umo Eno in his response had through his counsel admitted before the magistrate court not to have ever been served with any notice of court summons by the Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja.

Upholding the position of the Counsel to Pastor Umo Eno, Barr. Samuel Ikpo, the Chief Magistrate Court admitted that it was misled by the applicant, Edet Godwin into issuing the warrant of arrest. The court therefore set aside the entire proceedings and judgment on grounds of lack of jurisdiction.

Dissatisfied with the ruling of the Magistrate court, Mr Godwin Etim had approached the FCT Federal High Court seeking among other things, an order restoring the Bench warrant or warrant of arrest.

Mr Etim also sought an Order of the Court sentencing the Respondent, to 7 years imprisonment and to impose a fine in accordance with the provisions of the law.

Governor Eno was represented in court by his legal team comprising Paul Usoro, SAN, Uwemedimo Nwoko, SAN and Emmanuel Enoidem, SAN