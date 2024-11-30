FCT Herbalist Injured After Testing Self-Made Bulletproof Charm

Share

A self-proclaimed herbalist, Ismail Usman, Saturday, sustained life-threatening injuries after testing a self-made “bulletproof” charm by shooting himself in the stomach at Kuchibuyi village, Abuja.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command confirmed the incident in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Josephine Adeh.

According to the report, Usman used a locally fabricated gun to test the efficacy of the charm he prepared, which failed, leaving him critically injured.

Police officers from the Byazhin Division responded promptly to a distress call and rushed Usman to Kubwa General Hospital for emergency treatment.

Due to the severity of his condition, he was later transferred to Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital, where medical professionals are working to save his life.

During a search of Usman’s residence, officers recovered the homemade firearm and various charms linked to the incident.

The FCT Police Commissioner, CP Olatunji Disu, condemned the act, warning against the dangers of illegal firearms and reckless practices.

Usman will face charges for unlawful possession of firearms and attempted suicide, violating Section 231 of the Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing as authorities emphasize the risks of engaging in unsafe traditional practices and illegal activities.

