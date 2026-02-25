…Honours Late Brother

The Mandate Secretary of the FCTA Health Services and Environment Secretariat (HSES), Adedolapo Fasawe, has offered 150 free health insurance enrollments to members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council.

The Permanent Secretary of the Secretariat, Dr Babagana Adam, also pledged to sponsor an additional 50 members as his personal contribution in memory of his late brother, Mohammed Alkali, a former head of the Press and Public Relations Unit in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The announcement was made in Abuja when a delegation of the NUJ FCT Council paid a courtesy visit to the Secretariat.

With the combined pledges, a total of 200 free health insurance enrollments have been offered to members of the NUJ FCT Council, with expectations that additional stakeholders will support the initiative.

Dr Fasawe described the gesture as part of ongoing efforts to expand affordable healthcare access and promote universal health coverage in the Federal Capital Territory. She said the media remains a critical partner in health promotion and public enlightenment.

According to her, health promotion focuses on prevention, noting that informed journalists who benefit from the scheme will help amplify awareness about the importance of health insurance.

“Prevention is better than cure. If journalists are well informed about our scheme, benefit from it, and access free healthcare services, the message naturally spreads,” she said.

She added that the FCT Health Insurance Scheme guarantees enrollees access to free healthcare services for one year at accredited facilities upon payment of an annual premium of N22,500, covering services including delivery, surgeries, and emergency care.

Fasawe acknowledged that poor health-seeking habits among residents are often driven by financial constraints and lack of trust in the system, stressing that the administration is committed to rebuilding confidence through reliable service delivery.

“Health is wealth. When we say we will provide healthcare, we will deliver,” she stated.

In his remarks, Dr Babagana Adam said he would personally fund the enrollment of 50 NUJ members annually and called for stronger public-private partnerships to expand coverage.

“We need a comprehensive database to engage more partners. Beyond government, we can mobilise philanthropists to increase enrollment figures, possibly up to 300,” he said.

He also noted that poor remuneration in parts of the media industry affects objectivity, underscoring the need to support journalists’ welfare.

“ I am also doing this contribution in honour of my late brother, Mohammed Alkali, killed in the line of duty “

He encouraged the leadership of the NUJ FCT Council to pick the most vulnerable Journalists who genuinely can’t afford health care, as beneficiaries of this free health care scheme being donated.

Responding, Chairman of the NUJ FCT Council, Comrade Grace Ike, commended the FCT Health Insurance Scheme for expanding access, reducing out-of-pocket expenses, and promoting inclusive healthcare.

“Your initiatives have touched countless lives, from vulnerable families to civil servants, ensuring that no one is left behind,” she said.

Ike reaffirmed the union’s commitment to promoting public awareness of health insurance benefits and advocating improved service delivery.

She appealed for rebates to enable more members to enrol, noting that financial constraints remain a major challenge for journalists.

She called for sustained collaboration to combat misinformation, boost enrollment drives, and ensure healthcare becomes a right rather than a privilege for all FCT residents.