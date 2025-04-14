FCT Has Implemented 95% Of 2024 Budget – Wike

Share

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Monday said his administration has implemented up to 95 percent of the 2024 appropriation.

Wike made this known while inspecting several ongoing projects in Abuja, noting that all the projects currently under construction and those scheduled for inauguration as part of activities marking President Bola Tinubu’s second anniversary were adequately captured in the 2024 budget, which has been extended to June 2025.

He further disclosed that the FCT’s statutory budget has already been submitted to the National Assembly and would be considered once lawmakers return from recess.

“We are operating within the law. The remaining part of the 2024 budget will be used to pay contractors.

“We have successfully implemented up to 95 percent of the 2024 budget, which has been extended to June 2025,” he said.

Speaking on the projects expected to be inaugurated in May, the Minister expressed satisfaction with the quality of work being delivered by various contractors.

“Frankly speaking, we are very impressed with what we have seen and what is scheduled. The contractors are living up to expectations, and we are doing our part by ensuring prompt payments to avoid any delays.

“The quality of jobs seems quite impressive. I am also happy with the progress at the International Conference Center. Those who knew how it was before and see what it is today will be impressed. The center is returning to what it is supposed to be,” he added.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

