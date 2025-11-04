FCT Fire Service Decries Obsolete Equipment, Shortage Of Stations, Manpower

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Fire Service has lamented that its statutory duty of safeguarding lives and property is being hampered by obsolete equipment, inadequate fire stations, and manpower shortages.

The Acting Director/Controller of the Service, Engr. Adebayo Zacchaeus, disclosed this on Monday during a press briefing to mark the agency’s 23rd anniversary in Abuja.

Zacchaeus noted that while the Service had made significant progress with the support of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, much still needed to be done to enhance firefighting efficiency across the territory.

He identified aging operational vehicles, acute manpower shortage, and the lack of fire stations in several fast-developing districts as major challenges.

“Unfortunately, several areas still lack a fire station. We therefore appeal that more attention be given to developing stations in key districts such as Wuse, Guzape, Mpape, Jikwoyi, Orozo, Karshi, Karsana, Idu, Karimo, and Lugbe, among others,” Zacchaeus said.

He explained that many of the Service’s fire trucks have long exceeded their optimal lifespan, with maintenance costs now uneconomical.

“The Federal Capital Territory has expanded rapidly in recent years, with many new districts emerging. However, our personnel strength and resources have not grown in proportion to this expansion. Every district should ideally have a functional fire station for quick response to emergencies,” he added.