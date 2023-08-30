The Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike has said that part of the challenges that may threaten the finances of his administration include the burden of judgment debts to the tune of $800 million.

Wike who disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja, when he inaugurated the newly elected officers of the Minister’s Press Corps, lamented that such homogeneous garnishing debts are unbearable.

Though the minister did not explain further, the Solicitor General of the FCT, Barrister Gardiya Bawa, explained that the matter would be subjudiced as the FCTA had gone on appeal.

New Telegraph gathered that the $800 million is the backlock of judgment debts in connection with the Film Village land and surrounding area which judgment was given in Bori, Rivers State.

Wike said “ It will take years to recover, if executed, how do we survive it? We need to take hard decisions to bring things back to shape.

“We must bring the system back, we must take hard decisions and some people will not like it.”

He lamented that when converted to Naira, it runs into trillions which will take years to get from the national budget.