FCT Empowers Youths With 80 New Vehicles

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike yesterday unveiled 80 new vehicles for a transport pilot scheme meant to empower youths.

According to him, the first set of beneficiaries were drawn from the six Area Councils, irrespective of tribal or religious affiliation. Wike said more of such vehicles will be procured and it will add to the efforts towards revolutionizing Abuja’s transport system.

The minister said the scheme was intended to replace keke Napep and motorbikes in some designated areas within the city. The former Rivers State governor said: “These vehicles are brand new, ‘tier leather’ vehicles.

They (beneficiaries) are not paying a kobo. “This is the government’s support for the youths to reduce the cost of transport in the city. “We will fix the price because we bore the cost of the vehicles.

Abuja should compete with other cities in the world. “We are not banning Keke Napep in Abuja, but it will no longer operate in the three districts of Guzape, Maitama and Asokoro. We make sure all area councils are involved in the bidding for the vehicles.”

